Martin, Eldridge Jackson "Jack"

Oct 23, 1942 - Aug 9, 2020

Eldridge Jackson "Jack" Martin was born in Mulberry, FL and graduated from Auburndale High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. A true southern gentleman, he worked in the furniture business most of his life. He dearly loved his family and leaves behind two sisters, Pat Kabool of Venice, FL, Judy Borecky of Escondido, CA, his Aunt Martha Hancock of Ft. Meade, FL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He lived in Sarasota for 25 years, and his family and friends will especially miss his mischievous sense of humor, kind heart, and prize-winning apple-walnut cake.





