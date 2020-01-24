Herald Tribune Obituaries
Breen, Eleanor
1921 - 2020
Eleanor Anderson Breen, 98, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 of natural causes.
Eleanor quickly joined her loving husband of 72 years, Daniel T. Breen, who passed away on January 8, 2020.
Eleanor was the last survivor of seven siblings raised in Duluth, MN, children of Swedish immigrants. After high school she went to live with her sister in Cleveland, OH, to pursue a secretarial career. It was there she met and married Dan and moved with him to his native Massachusetts to begin a family. They eventually settled in Hopedale, MA, where they happily remained for 44 years. Eleanor worked as secretary to the principal at nearby Holliston High School from 1963-1986.
Always ready to explore, Eleanor and Dan traveled extensively during retirement both domestically and abroad. In 2004, they began spending the winter months in Venice, where they gladly became full-time residents in 2008.
The couple leaves behind their son, Daniel K. Breen of Tigard, OR; daughter, Deborah B. Yahner of Asheville, NC, and son Brian P. Breen of Boston, MA, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at later date.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
