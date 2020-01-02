|
Rosenblum,
Eleanor H.
July 16, 1918 - Dec 2, 2019
Eleanor was 101, she passed away peacefully in her home at Kobernick (Aviva) in Sarasota. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Jack, two daughters, Jill Morgan, Judy Lee, and her granddaughter, Jamie Lee.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Henrietta Atwater (HHA) for the care and friendship she extended to Ellie.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 27, 2020 at 2:30PM, at Kobernick (Aviva), 1951 N Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL 34235.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020