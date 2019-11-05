Home

Eleanor Jacobus


1920 - 2019
Eleanor Jacobus Obituary
Jacobus, Eleanor
July 7, 1920 - October 16, 2019
On October 16, 2019, Eleanor "Bobbi" Jacobus passed away at the age of 99 in Sarasota, Florida. Independence was her greatest strength and she lived in her home until the end.
Eleanor was born July 7, 1920 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Anna and Thomas Hillegas. The last surviving sibling, she led a full and purposeful life working, traveling and visiting with her children.
A resident of Verona, New Jersey for 48 years, Bobbi's doors were always open to family and their friends. Many called her "Mom".
Eleanor is survived by her five loving children; Janet, Jim, Jennifer, Judi, John and their spouses. She has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
