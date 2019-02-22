Home

Addison, Eleanor Jean
Apr 27, 1930 - Feb 17, 2019
Eleanor Jean Addison, 88, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on February 17, 2018, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Ralph and Ruth (Miller) Oyster, April 27, 1930, in Alliance, OH. Eleanor graduated from Alliance High School in 1948 and received a RN degree from the Akron City Hospital in 1952.
She was married to Russell G Addison for 68 years and they lived together in the Bradenton/Sarasota area since 1978. Eleanor is survived by Russell, four children: Cathy of Bend,OR; Jeff of Pahoa,HI; and Tim and Tracy, of Sarasota. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Eleanor was a loving wife and mother. Independent and strong. She will be dearly missed and remembered.
The burial will take place at on a later date at the Sarasota Military Veterans Cemetery. The family request that people make donations to in lieu of sending flowers. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a condolence message.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
