Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations
7 South Lime Ave.
Sarasota, FL 34237
941-377-1060
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Sansing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor L. Sansing


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor L. Sansing Obituary
Sansing, Eleanor L.
Sept. 16, 1920 - May 5, 2019
Sansing, Eleanor, passed away quietly in her sleep on May 5, 2019. Born in Columbus, GA, 1920, one of three daughters born to Harry Larzelere. Two sisters were Harriet and Blanche. Widowed to husband George Ware, Edward Weeks and Sam Sansing. Survived by three sons, Glenn Ware, Stephen Weeks and Curtis Weeks. Leaves behind 7seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Eleanor was very proud of being a member of the D.A.R.
Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 9 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now