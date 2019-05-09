|
Sansing, Eleanor L.
Sept. 16, 1920 - May 5, 2019
Sansing, Eleanor, passed away quietly in her sleep on May 5, 2019. Born in Columbus, GA, 1920, one of three daughters born to Harry Larzelere. Two sisters were Harriet and Blanche. Widowed to husband George Ware, Edward Weeks and Sam Sansing. Survived by three sons, Glenn Ware, Stephen Weeks and Curtis Weeks. Leaves behind 7seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Eleanor was very proud of being a member of the D.A.R.
Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 9 to May 12, 2019