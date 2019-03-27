|
Wert, Eleanor Louise
Oct. 30, 1922 - March 27, 2019
Eleanor Louise Wert, of Sarasota, formerly of Shipshewana, IN., died March 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 PM ~ 7 PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel. Services will be at 10 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel. Interment will follow at Manasota Memorial Park Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vern H. Wert as well as her parents and brother. Survivors include her daughter, Colleen S. (Robert) Geary of Henderson, Nev.; two grandchildren, Stephanie Thompson (Terry) McGrath and Paul W. Thompson; three great-grandchildren: Hailey Thompson, Ryan McGrath and Kycen Thompson; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Born in Shipshewana, IN., she moved to Sarasota 63 years ago from Coldwater, MI. Mrs.Wert worked as a legal secretary for attorney Sheldon Gensler for many years in downtown Sarasota. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sarasota as well as the Key Note Organ Club.
In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make memorial contributions to TideWell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or to the (https://donate3.cancer.org/)
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019