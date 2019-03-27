Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Wert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Louise Wert


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Louise Wert Obituary
Wert, Eleanor Louise
Oct. 30, 1922 - March 27, 2019
Eleanor Louise Wert, of Sarasota, formerly of Shipshewana, IN., died March 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 PM ~ 7 PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel. Services will be at 10 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel. Interment will follow at Manasota Memorial Park Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vern H. Wert as well as her parents and brother. Survivors include her daughter, Colleen S. (Robert) Geary of Henderson, Nev.; two grandchildren, Stephanie Thompson (Terry) McGrath and Paul W. Thompson; three great-grandchildren: Hailey Thompson, Ryan McGrath and Kycen Thompson; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Born in Shipshewana, IN., she moved to Sarasota 63 years ago from Coldwater, MI. Mrs.Wert worked as a legal secretary for attorney Sheldon Gensler for many years in downtown Sarasota. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sarasota as well as the Key Note Organ Club.
In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make memorial contributions to TideWell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or to the (https://donate3.cancer.org/)
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now