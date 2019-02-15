|
Peachey, Eleanor "Ellie"
Dec 15, 1944 - Feb 12, 2019
Eleanor "Ellie" Peachey, age 74, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 11:15 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital in Sarasota, FL of natural causes. She was born December 15, 1944 in Bremen to Edward T. and Alma (Yoder) Slabaugh. On July 26, 1968 she married Jay Peachey.
She is survived by her husband, Jay Peachey; daughter, Rhea F. Peachey, Nappanee; son, Stanton (Laura) Peachey, Goshen; grandchildren, Bailey Peachey, Ty Peachey, and Clair Peachey; brothers, Allen (Tressie) Slabaugh, Nappanee, Glen (Enid) Slabaugh, Goshen, Larry (Katie) Slabaugh and Dale (Ina) Slabaugh, both of Nappanee; sisters, Erma (Loren) Troyer, Nappanee, Mary Ellen (Joni) Beachy, Bremen, and Kay (Dale) Schertz, Nappanee. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Peachey.
Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Maple City Chapel, Goshen and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service, Tuesday, February 19th also at Maple City Chapel. Pastor Jason Miller, of Living Hope Christian Fellowship, will officiate. Burial will be in Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery, Nappanee.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019