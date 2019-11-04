|
|
Wolthoff, Eleanor
August 13, 1923 - October 30, 2019
Eleanor Breen Wolthoff was called Home to her Heavenly Father on October 30, 2019. Eleanor was met at the Gates of Heaven by her husband of 70 years, George Wolthoff, a marriage of unbounding love and devotion.
Eleanor (Ellie) was born on August 13, 1923 to Cornelius and Pauline Breen, living in Glen Rock, NJ and graduating from Ridgewood High School. She and George married in 1947 after George's service overseas in WWII. They lived in Ridgewood, NJ and Point Pleasant, NJ for many years before moving to Cape Haze, Fl in 1985 and then to Jacaranda Trace, Venice, Fl.
Ellie was a proud member of the Eastern Star in Ridgewood, NJ for over 70 years Knowing Ellie was to love her ... soft spoken, friendly, always a smile on her beautiful face ... a gift to all who had the pleasure of being her friend. She and George traveled the world throughout their marriage making friends internationally, many with whom she still kept in contact.
Surviving Ellie are several nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. Ellie took such great delight in receiving letters and photos of everyone, including her family's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her niece, Susan, with whom she had a very special bond, would often bring an Ipad up on visits to show Ellie photos and videos.
The National Cremation Society will be handling Ellie's arrangements, including the commingling of their cremains ... their wish to be forever together.
Internment will be at a later date in Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson, NJ with Eleanor's parents in a family plot.
To honor Eleanor's memory, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, who not only provided a peaceful transition in her final hours but a hospice volunteer friend for over a year.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019