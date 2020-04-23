Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Eleanore Louise Lempke


1925 - 2020
Eleanore Louise Lempke Obituary
Lempke, Eleanore Louise
May 27, 1925 - Apr18, 2020
Eleanore Louise, Lempke, 94, of Englewood passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Inglenook Home for Ladies.
Born on May 27, 1925 in Bloomington, Minnesota to the late Eugene and Julia Kornder Layman.
A loving wife, mother and home maker for her family she was an avid golfer and attended the Englewood United Methodist Church.
She is pre-deceased by her husband David and a son, James.
Survivors include two children: Katherine Swart of Cranston, Rhode Island and David Lempke of Lakeville, Minnesota, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Inurnment will be in the family plot in Bloomington Cemetery, Minnesota.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
