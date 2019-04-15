Home

Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Miller, Eli "Jr."
Eli S. Miller, "JR", 79, passed away April 11, 2019. He was born April 26, 1939 in Hutchinson, Kansas to the late Eli Sr. and Mary (Kaufman) Miller. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel, Paul, John and Albert; and his sisters, Elizabeth and Sarah.
Jr. came to Sarasota in 1961 from Iowa City, Iowa where he had been a member of the Conservative Mennonite Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing Euchre.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Ellis Miller and his wife Jane of Sarasota; Gary Miller and his wife Phyllis of Sarasota; and Richard Miller of Hartville, Ohio; sister, Shirley Sommers of Sarasota; sisters-in-law, Darlene Miller, Janet Miller and Mary Miller of Sarasota; and many nieces and nephew.
There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Maloney Funeral Home, 2401 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota (behind the Sherwin Williams Paint store).
Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MaloneyFuneralHomeCares.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
