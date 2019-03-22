|
|
Harris, Elinore
Apr 28, 1923 - Mar 17, 2019
Elinore Harris died peacefully at home at age 95. Born and raised in N.Y.C. she worked as an assistant principal in Oceanside, NY for 25 years. In her 30 years of retirement in Sarasota she had great satisfaction as a volunteer teacher with young children. Mom's greatest reward was her dedication and love to her family. She was married for 74 wonderful years to Norman who preceded her in death 8 months ago. Elinore is survived by her children Helane and her wonderful partner Peter, son David and precious granddaughter Shaina, sister Gloria, and sister-in-law Sarah. Elinore's urn will be placed with Norm's at the Sarasota National Cemetery. A service will be planned. Donations may be made to Sarasota Tidewell Hospice in Elinore's memory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019