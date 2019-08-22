Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Elizabeth A. Schreiber


1935 - 2019
Elizabeth A. Schreiber Obituary
Schreiber,
Elizabeth A.
May 31, 1935 - Aug. 21, 2019
The world is a sadder place with the loss of an incredible and beloved woman.
Elizabeth Schreiber passed away in her home on August 21, 2019 while surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years Edwin Schreiber; children, Jennifer Shevin, Jamie Warren (Neil Warren), and Karen Shevin (Elaine Pichet); Grandchildren Emily Duffy (Robert Duffy), Shelby Warren, Bailey Warren, Allison Brackenbury and Arianne Salamis; Great grandchildren Alana Duffy and Nolan Duffy. Jan Schreiber (David), Scott Schreiber (Robbie) and Rachel Schreiber and many grandchildren.
Services were held at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave. on Friday August 23rd at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Schreiber family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
