Austin, Elizabeth

Sep 28, 1937 - Jul 20, 2020

Betty spent 33 years as a teacher in Sarasota, primarily at Brookside Middle School and her retired life as a volunteer for organizations like Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and Mote Marine Laboratory. She is survived by her son John, grandson Evan, daughter-in-law Rachel and niece Gilian. No local services are planned



