Cohen, Elizabeth
Oct 17, 1930 - Nov 18, 2020
Elizabeth Hansen Cohen, of Long Boat Key passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 18, 2020. She was born Oct. 17, 1930 in Bennington, Vermont to Elmer and Jean Hansen. She earned an Associates Degree from Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire and attended Tobe Coburn Fashion Institute in Manhattan. She was a buyer for Bloomingdales, Saks and Bonwit Teller, in Manhattan. Elizabeth met her future husband, Kip Cohen in Manhattan in 1955 and they were married in 1958. They would have been married for 65 years this December. She was a very loving and caring wife and mother. All those who knew her, loved her as well. Elizabeth was an avid gardener, fantastic cook, great hostess and a true lover of animals.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kip, age 94 and her devoted daughter and loving son-in-law, Elizabeth and George Hawes of Rowayton, Connecticut. The family will have a private service. Please send any contributions in Elizabeth's memory to Wounded Warriors
.