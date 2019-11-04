|
|
Corgan, Elizabeth
May 8, 1927 - Oct 25, 2019
Corgan, Elizabeth (Betty) passed away on October 25, 2019 in Venice FL, she was 92. Born in Albion New York to Florence and John Nickerson on Mother's Day May 8 1927. Betty graduated from Albion High School and Keuka College School of Nursing earning an RN and Bachelor of Science degree in the US Cadet Nurse Corps. This was in a WWII program to provide graduate nurses for both military and community services. The war ended before her graduation, but good fortune came her way again in the form of a Navy veteran, Tom Corgan, whom she married in 1948.
Tom and Betty moved to Florida from Rochester New York in 1978 and enjoyed many years of traveling and visiting friends and the family all of whom she dearly loved. Tom preceded her in death in 2000.
Betty loved to dance, have family visit, to travel and to write. She wrote travel articles for the Venice Gondolier for several years and for the in-house publication of the Venice Power Squadron when she and Tom were members. She also loved (and usually pampered) her little shih tzu Mia.
Betty, after retiring from nursing, continued to volunteer. She had enjoyed helping with projects at her sons' school during the early years and later taught home health classes at the American Red Cross in Rochester. After moving to Venice, she spent a number of years on the Board of Directors for the South County doing the organizations publicity and public information with the media.
Survivors are her three sons: Stephen Corgan (Julie) Penfield NY, Peter Corgan (Sheryl) Venice FL, Kenneth Corgan (Chong Im) McLean VA. Two grandchildren: Kaleigh Benedict (Michael) Rochester NY and Bradley Corgan New York City NY. Sister-in-Law Helen Wegner, Glan Oaks Long Island and Cousin Hazel Sprague, Eldersburg, MD.
A memorial mass will be said at Saint Rita's Catholic Church in Webster NY on Monday November 18, 2019 at 9:15am. Interment will be at the Mount Albion Cemetery, Albion NY.
Remembrance, if desired, may be sent to the or the Sarasota Humane Society
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019