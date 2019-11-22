|
|
Carter, Elizabeth "Kay" Daniel
Nov. 23, 1959 - Nov. 19, 2019
Elizabeth "Kay" Daniel Carter passed away on November 19, 2019, after a year long fight against Brain Cancer. Kay was born to Elizabeth and Barton Daniel on November 23, 1959 in Pascagoula, Mississippi where she grew up and attended high school. Today would have been her 60th birthday; she was 59 when she passed. Kay attended the University of Mississippi, "Ole Miss" then transferred to Newcomb College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Kay attended the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University where she received her MBA. She met her husband, Jeffrey Thomas Carter, while attending Tulane and they married in New Orleans on May 30, 1982 in a memorable celebration surrounded by friends and family.
On September 17, 1986 and January 27, 1992 respectively, she welcomed her daughter and son, who were the most important part of her life. Kay enjoyed raising her children in Siesta Key since 1992 and was actively involved as a volunteer throughout the community for the Junior League of Sarasota County as well as for her children's Pine View School functions. For many years upon moving to Sarasota, Kay enjoyed playing Tennis and socializing at the Bath and Racquet Club of Sarasota with friends and family.
Kay was a devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed decorating, fashion, and travel – especially to Paris and New York City. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Kay is survived by her children, Caroline (Nathan) Trotter and Daniel Carter; her sister, Lisa (Doug) Wentz; her brothers and sisters in law, Jon (Laura) Carter, Scott (Clare) Carter, Robin Carter, nieces Jessica, Lisa, Kathleen, and Kelly, and nephew Thomas. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Jeffrey Thomas Carter; and her parents, Elizabeth and Barton Daniel.
A private memorial is being planned by the family at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019