|
|
Dietrich, Elizabeth
May 28, 1938 - Jun 29, 2019
Elizabeth (Liz) May Todd (Amberg) Dietrich
Liz left her earthly life on June 29, 2019 at her home in Sarasota, FL, as she wished surrounded with the love of her daughter & dear friends with the care of Tidewell Hospice.
She is survived by her only child Linda S. Dietrich and son-in-law Joseph S. Vidota, several nieces and nephews, many friends and church family over her 55 years on the West Coast of Florida.
A memorial service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 pm at St. John's Methodist Church, 6611 Proctor Road, Sarasota, FL 34241. Service lead by Pastor Jaime Faberlle whose love & support helped guide our journey. Liz's love of delectable sweets will be enjoyed by all after her Celebration of Life.
Please feel free to celebrate her life with a gift of blessings to St. John's Methodist Church at the above address in her memory or Tidewell Hospice, 5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
We are so grateful for the kindness, love & care of all.
Many blessings,
The Dietrich-Vidota family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019