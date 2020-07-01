Duggan, Elizabeth "Betty"

Dec. 3, 1936 - Jun 16, 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" Duggan went home to rest in God's arms on June 16, 2020. In God's Kingdom Betty is now experiencing all the clarity and peace that comes when we are in the presence of Christ. Betty leaves behind the family she loves and who deeply love her: Jim (James) Duggan, her husband of 65 years, her five children, Coleen (Mark) Kuzicki, Kevin Duggan, Dennis (Maurie) Duggan, Scot Duggan and John (Courtney) Duggan. Betty was also a grandmother of Katie, Kaci, Anthony, Stephanie and William, a great grandmother to Rylee, and a step grandmother to Braden and Kendall. Betty was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church of Sarasota, where a Mass will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and she will be interred in the Rose Garden for immediate family members only.



