Elizabeth "Betty" Greco


1926 - 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Greco Obituary
Greco, Elizabeth "Betty"
Aug 2, 1926 - Aug 31, 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Greco, nee Rego, has gone to join her husband of 64 years, Robert Greco. They lived in Clark and Cranford, NJ where they raised their children Barbara Lynn Wenz (John) and Paul Greco (Denise), parents of their 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her only sibling, Gloria Cotroneo.
Elizabeth was a loving mom who enjoyed decorating, cooking, baking, and being with her friends. She was a lifetime member of the VFW 335 Women's Auxiliary in Cranford, NJ.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10th from 10-11 am with a funeral service to follow at 11 am. Burial will be at Venice Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Betty visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations in memory of her granddaughter Nicole Greco to TideWell Hospice or .
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
