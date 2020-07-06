GRUEN, Elizabeth
Apr 30, 1955 - Jun 30, 2020
GRUEN Elizabeth "Beth" (nee HANSEN), age 65, of Sarasota FL was called home by her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Passaic, NJ to Soren and Rosemary Hansen on April 30, 1955, Beth lived in Hawthorne, NJ until 1978 followed by different locations in New Jersey before relocating to Sarasota, FL in 1996. Beth married her beloved and devoted husband, Eric, in 1975 in Glen Rock, NJ. Of this marriage three children were born: son Christopher, daughter Kimberly (born prematurely and passed away at 6 days old) and daughter Amy. After moving back to Hawthorne in 1990 Beth worked for the Hawthorne Board of Education as a bus aide, and also at Mathias and Carr doing microfilming. Beth stopped working in 1995 due to health issues, and relocated with her family to Florida in 1996.
Beth passed away after a long, hard-fought battle with COPD. Her children and now seven year-old grandson (the love of 'Oma's' life), Ethan (EJ), gave her the will to fight for over 20-years with declining health. Beth is survived by her son Christopher Gruen, (Sarasota FL), her daughter Amy Hunt, and husband Chris (Sarasota FL), with whom Beth resided in an in-law-suite in their home during the last five-years, step-grandson Tyler Hunt, grandson Ethan, her brother Gerard Hansen (Palm Beach FL), her sister Gail Perritt, and her husband Earl (Newfoundland NJ), sister-in-law Jackie Hansen (Hawthorne NJ), brother-in-law William and his wife Carol (Toms River, NJ), brother-in-law Al Faber (Glendale, AZ). Beth also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Beth was predeceased by her husband Eric in May of 2015, 6 months shy of their 40th wedding anniversary. Also passing before her was her sister-in-law Lynda Hansen in 2014, her sister-in-law Carol Faber in 2011, her brother Bill Hansen in 2005, her father Soren Hansen in 1980 and her mother Rosemary Hansen (nee Harrison) in 1969.
Beth passed peacefully at the Lakewood Ranch Hospice House facility with both of her children by her side. It was her wishes that no services be held but that if you wish, make a donation in her honor to the American Cancer Society
, Humane Society, or a charity of your choice
.