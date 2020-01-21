Herald Tribune Obituaries
Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 955-4171
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
Elizabeth Josephine Parsons passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020, at the age of 102 in Sarasota, FL. Born on October 24, 1917, in Standard, Illinois She was Salutatorian of the 1936 class at Godwin High School, Grand Rapids, MI. She is survived by her son, John Parsons (Carole), and daughter, Karen (Parsons) Gauntt (Terry), who lovingly cared for her during the last few years of her life. She had 4 grandchildren and 5 great grand children. She was baptized in Bay Haven Baptist Church, and became an active member. She loved golf and fishing. The visitation will be Friday, January 24th at 10:30 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 AM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 2792 Sarasota, FL 34230.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
