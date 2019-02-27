Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth L. Williams Obituary
Williams, Elizabeth L.
Dec. 3, 1963 - Feb. 20, 2019
Elizabeth Lou Williams, 55, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Feb. 20, 2019. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 at Restoration Fellowship, 5614 Richardson Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232. Funeral arrangement by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Felicia Phillips; sons, Jeffrey Phillips and Dwayne Parker; sister, Ollie Mae Crenshaw; brother, Hubert Barnes; 15 grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now