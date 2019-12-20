Home

Elizabeth M. Hochstetler


1926 - 2019
Elizabeth M. Hochstetler Obituary
Hochstetler, Elizabeth M.
Jan 16, 1926 - Dec 18, 2019
Elizabeth M. (Yoder) Hochstetler, 93, of Sarasota, FL, formally of Nappanee, Indiana, died surrounded by her loving family on December 18, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1926, daughter of the late Menno and Melinda (Miller) Yoder.
She was married to the late Harvey J. Hochstetler on March 25, 1946 in Nappanee, Indiana.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, 8500 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery.
She is survived by sons, Gerald H. Hochstetler (Mary), of Nappanee, IN, Lyle R. and Kenneth Hochstetler, both of Sarasota, FL; daughters, Rebecca A. Yoder (Fred K.) of Sarasota, Laura B. Weaver (Martin), of Millersburg, OH; brothers, Amos of Sarasota, Owen, of Nappanee, IN, and Ervin of Shipshewana, IN; sisters, Laura Nissley and Sylvia Fingerle, both of Sarasota. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren, and a son in-law, Edward Petershiem.
Elizabeth was a member of the Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church in Sarasota. She was very passionate in sharing her love for Jesus, through her lifestyle and sharing of gospel tracts.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gertie; brothers, Alvin, Lester, Emmon, Levi, and Willie; a daughter, Judy M. Petershiem, and a great grandson, Brady.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
