Randolph, Elizabeth "Betty"
Apr 11, 1939 - Aug 15, 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Finlayson Randolph, 80, died August 15, 2019. She was a Sarasota, Florida resident for over 30 years.
Born in 1939 to James and Helen Finlayson, she grew up in the Dayton, Ohio area and lived and worked as an educator in Columbus and Mt. Vernon, Ohio and then in Sarasota, Florida. She graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a major in Education and a minor in Musical Performance. She was a beloved elementary and middle school teacher, later getting degrees in special education. She then found great satisfaction dedicating herself to working with and becoming an administrator for students with special needs.
She was an accomplished pianist and a volunteer with Meals On Wheels and for the public library. She was a deeply curious and enthusiastic reader who engaged with various book clubs.
She is survived by her husband Randy of 57 years, her two sons Jim and John, her two grandchildren Harper and James, and her sister Jackie.
There will be an informal memorial at Elmcroft of Sarasota on Monday, September 9 from 10am until 12pm. A private ceremony for the family will follow. Donations can be made to one of her favorite charities, Room to Read (roomtoread.org), supporting literacy and gender equality.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019