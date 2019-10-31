|
LaForge, Elizabeth Rose "Lee"
Sept. 18, 1917 - Oct. 26, 2019
Age 102, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, PA, on Saturday October 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Maynard T. LaForge; cherished mother of Darlene LaForge and "adopted daughter" Patricia Boyer, both of Sarasota, FL. She will also be missed by her many friends and her little four legged friend ChowChee. Lee, along with her husband, were the owners of Maynard's Jewelry Store in Ambridge, PA for 44 years. Lee was always a very energetic and active person. baking and sharing "goodies" was her passion. "You can shed tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived." Heaven has gained a very special angel. Friends will be received at Laughlin Cremation & Funeral Tributes 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA on Tuesday Nov. 5 from 9 until the time of service at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to The Humane Society of Sarasota, 2331 15th St. Sarasota, FL 34237
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019