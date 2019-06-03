|
|
Swift, Elizabeth
August 21, 1946 - May 29, 2019
Elizabeth (Liz) A. Swift, 72, of Lake Placid went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. Liz was born on August 21, 1946 in Charlotte, Michigan to the late Wayne and Marjorie (Grant) Wagoner. She had a passion for taking care of others and became a nurse. She retired with 45 years of service in health care. She has been a resident of Lake Placid for 14 years, moving here from Sarasota. Liz was an active member of her church, Memorial United Methodist Church of Lake Placid, where she volunteered her time to serve in any way she could. She enjoyed waterskiing, cooking, sewing and painting. Liz loved to be with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, any time they could get together. She is survived by the love of her life of 51 years Charles, daughters; Beth Hendry (Gerald), Angela Buchholz (Jason), Julie Wilson (Chuck) and seven grandchildren: Emily, Abbie, Natalie, Charlie, Bo, Wyatt, and Levi. A service to celebrate Liz's life will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Memorial United Methodist Church 500 Kent Avenue, Lake Placid with Pastor Claude Burnett officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Liz's memory to the Memorial United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, 863-465-4134
Published in Herald Tribune from June 3 to June 5, 2019