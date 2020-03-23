|
|
Vause, Elizabeth
Nov 27, 1938 - Mar 6, 2020
Ms. Elizabeth Taylor Vause} "Liz" passed away on March 6, 2020 in West Palm Beach at the age of 81. Liz is survived by her daughter Beverly Cox, Sarasota FL, grandchildren Leland Cox, Venice FL and Ericka Anderson, Sarasota FL, Grandchild Neakail Anderson, her sister Doris Wallace, Waxsaw NC, and her brother Robert Taylor, Pulaski, VA, along with 8 nieces and nephews and 15 great nieces and nephews. As Grand Nana she was excitedly anticipating the birth of a granddaughter sometime towards June of this year. Elizabeth was born November 27 1938 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Edwin and Dorothy Taylor. She graduated from Harding High School in 1957. Fiercely independent and self supporting she was the "Production Control Planner" for Solitron Devices in West Palm Beach for 31 years, retiring only after reaching age 80. Elizabeth also served as Treasurer for her Condo. Liz loved to make jewelry, arrange flowers and was an avid reader. She proved herself a dedicated loyal friend who was quick with encouragement and offer to help. She enjoyed being Nana, and holiday gatherings were a highlight in her life. No funeral service was requested by Liz, instead she opted for private cremation followed by "coffee with friends " will be held for her fellow workers to celebrate her positive memories March 27th at Solitron Devices in West Palm Beach. A life celebration for the family will be done in Charlotte NC at a later date to be published. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in memory of Elizabeth Vause to "Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center " (SPARCC) at 2139 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34237. Condolences may be sent to her daughters family through Lifetime Advocates Inc. 202 Serena Villas Drive, Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2020