Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Elizabeth "Terry" Whitsitt


1931 - 2019
Elizabeth "Terry" Whitsitt Obituary
Whitsitt, Elizabeth "Terry"
July 24, 1931 - June 9, 2019
Elizabeth H. "Terry" Whitsitt, 87, of Englewood passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Born on July 24, 1931 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late James and Lydia (Haynes) Haynie she had moved here from Sarasota.
A loving wife, mother and home maker for her family she was a member of the DAR, Colonial Dames William Basset Chapter of the 17th Century, Daughters of the Confederacy, Sarasota Garden Club, Jamestown Society and Pace Society.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Whitsitt in 2018.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Carolyn and David Springer of North Port, Florida; son: James W. Terry of Jensen Beach, Florida; two step-daughters: Cherie and Richard Bartone and Gerenee Whitsitt both of Cincinnati, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 12 Noon until 3 PM at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port, FL 34287. RSVP to 561-386-1920.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 8 to July 14, 2019
