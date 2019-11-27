|
Wilson, Elizabeth (Betty)
Oct 21, 1945 - Nov 9, 2019
Elizabeth (Betty) Wilson died on November 9, 2019 from a condition named corticobasal degeneration. Betty was born in Plainfield, NJ. She attended North Plainfield High School. Betty was predeceased by her father, Robert P. Wilson, Sr. (1963), her mother, Elizabeth S. Wilson (2003), and her brother, Robert P. Wilson Jr. (2003). Betty is survived by her spouse, Debby Frye, her daughters, Elizabeth Crawford, Jennifer Kirk (Tony), and her sister, Mary Castro (Jim).
Betty was one of the first females to be in charge of computer operations for AT&T. She retired from AT&T after 30 years of service. She pursued her MBA and then her PhD from Fielding University. After receiving her doctorate, she became an online professor for five different universities teaching business, psychology, and research. Her specialty was helping other students achieve their doctoral degree.
Betty was a member of Church of the Trinity, MCC in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Trinity, MCC, 7225 Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34243 or to University of Florida Foundation, Attn: Gifts and Records (Neurology), P. O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019