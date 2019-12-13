|
|
Wheeler, Ella M. "Marlene"
Jul 5, 1938 - Dec 6, 2019
Marlene Wheeler passed peacefully of natural causes at the Heron Club in Sarasota, FL. Marlene, was born Ella M. Holley in LaGrange, GA where she grew up and resided until she married. Her childhood family included her parents Lester and Dora, and her sister Delores. Growing up, Marlene was very active in her church, community events and intramural school activities. During her school years she was an accomplished athlete and participated in swimming, gymnastics and archery. Most notable were her musical and vocal accomplishments where she played the piano and was a superb opera singer.
On a blind date, Marlene met Jack, a Soldier stationed at Ft Benning, GA., Marlene and Jack eloped before she finished high school which started their 65 years of marriage, adventures and travels. Their elopement resulted in the first of many sacrifices that Marlene would make as part of being an Army Wife. Marlene forfeited an opera and music scholarship. Marlene, as an Army Wife, set about the business of homemaking throughout Jack's career which included moving more than twenty times within the US, twice to Germany and a move to Belgium. Along with moving, Marlene managed the household and finances while raising five children and did it all on a Soldier's pay. As the children grew up, she was able to complete her high school diploma and start a career with Sears and Roebuck. Upon Jack's retirement from the Army in 1974, Marlene relocated the family one last time and settled them to Sarasota in their home in which they lived for 45 years. Marlene continued her career, pursued and earned her associates degree and later retired from Sears. Marlene and Jack's children dispersed across the country pursuing their careers so Marlene took upon herself to establish an annual week long gathering on Longboat Key that the family calls "Beachweek". She started the tradition in 1984 and it continues as grandchildren and great grandchildren look forward to the gathering every July.
She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, mamason, grandmother, grandmason, great grandmother and a friend to many. Marlene is survived by: her five children Jackie Gray of Sarasota,FL, Don Wheeler of Waxahachie, TX, Ken Wheeler of Winter Springs, FL, John Wheeler of Oviedo, FL and Kathy Hoffman of Sarasota, FL; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and extended family; and her sister Delores Maynard of Concord, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Dora, and her beloved husband Jack.
The Wheeler family is planning Marlene's celebration-of-life to take place in January 2020. Marlene and Jack will be interred together at Sarasota National Cemetery during the Wheeler Beachweek in July of 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make donations to "Florida Brain Bank". Jennings Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019