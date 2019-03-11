McDonald, Ella Mae

May 1, 1924 - Mar. 8, 2019

Ella Mae McDonald, 94, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. She was born in West Virginia on May 1, 1924. She often expressed fond memories of growing up with her six siblings in the mountains where her father managed a coal mine. Following high school, and with the onset of WWII, Ella worked in the Civil Service at the Naval Shipyard in Norfolk, VA. At the end of the war, Ella moved to Florida to attend the University of Tampa where she met her first husband, Robert. They married and settled in Sarasota where Ella began a long and rewarding career as an office manager for an insurance company.

Ella enjoyed southern home cooking and was known for her delicious cakes, pies, and Christmas toffee. Throughout her life, she had many beloved dogs and cats. She was an avid reader, and began each day with her Bible. Ella's favorite moments were those spent with family gathered around the dining table. She would often say that her family was her "pride and joy".

Ella is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Jr. and Marie McDonald of Sarasota;her grandsons, Chad McDonald and Alec McDonald, both of Sarasota; and her great-granddaughters, Mikayla McDonald of Sarasota, and Alina McDonald of Bloomington, Minnesota. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Freda McPherson of Spanishburg, West Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.

Ella is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Vernon Cotterman.

They will be buried together at a private ceremony at the Sarasota National Cemetery.