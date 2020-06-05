Robinson, Ellen FrancesOct 12, 1936 - Jun 2, 2020My lips shall greatly rejoice when I sing unto thee; and my soul, which thou hast redeemed. Psalms 71:23Ellen Frances Robinson, 83, wife of Thomas W. Robinson of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Born October 12, 1936 in Rutherford County, Tennessee to Charles and Virginia Youree, Ellen grew up in middle Tennessee, attended high school in Lascassas, attended college at the University of Tennessee at Martin, and forever maintained a deep love for her southern heritage. Ellen married Tom in Knoxville in 1962 and lived a full and happy life. As an avid sportswoman, Ellen competed in basketball early in life and later became an accomplished golfer, playing side by side with her husband and scoring multiple holes-in-one. Mother to three children and three grandchildren, Ellen enjoyed spending time with family and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Ellen loved to entertain and host friends and family, delighting in sharing her southern cooking, laughter, and bright outlook on life. Ellen was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, including the South Trail Church of Christ while living in Venice for the for the past 16 years. Ellen's melodious voice filled every church with gospel hymns and every Tennessee football game with her love of good ole Rocky Top.Ellen is preceded in death by her eldest son Robbie, her parents Charles and Virginia Youree, her sister's husband Myers Parsons, and her brother's wife Inez Youree. In addition to her husband of fifty-eight years, Ellen is survived by her sister Ann Nora Parsons of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brother General Charles Youree of Fairfax, Virginia; daughter Virginia O'Rourke and her husband Sean of Mendocino, California; son Michael Robinson and his wife Paula of Vancouver, Canada; grandchildren Alicia, River, and Vicente Robinson of Vancouver; her dear best friend Sarah Barber of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous very special nieces, nephews, and cousins.A Memorial Service will be held online to include a celebration of Ellen's life. A graveside service will be held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to one of the following charitable organizations:Tidewell HospicePhilanthropy Department5955 Rand BoulevardSarasota, Florida 34238The Community Foundation of Rutherford County