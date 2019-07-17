|
Shivers, Ellen Joyce
September 28, 1941 - July 15, 2019
Ellen Joy Shivers, succumbed to cancer after a 12 year battle. She was 77 and a few days short of her 25th Wedding Anniversary.
A native of Mansfield, Connecticut she had an exciting and creative life. A multi-talented, multi-tasking, multi-faceted personality characterized her. She leaves behind a grieving husband, Jay; a son, Fred; a sister, brother, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an army of friends.
She was outgoing and empathetic. That attraced others to her in life-long friendships. She mixed easily with others wherever she went.
Her interests were wide-ranging. She was a avid gardener, loved to dance, was a fan of country-western but enjoyed the opera, ballet, classical concerts, and theater. She collected coins, stamps, old books, fine bone china, cut glass, and art; which she bought at local art fairs. She had an exquisite eye for color and could match or coordinate any color - having seen the original once. She kept two comfortable homes immaculately and well decorated with a designer's touch.
Joyce or Joy, as she was familiarly known, was a notable care-giver and took up the cause for those who were institutionally confined; even buying clothes to replace those lost or stolen.
Joyce was a faithful contributor to a number of charities ranging from Good Will, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, The American Cancer Society, The American Heart Association, Lung Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the School of Fine Arts at the University of Connecticut.
She took up classical guitar in her late 40's and played admirably. She was an enthusiastic golfer which she began to play in her early 60's and scored a hole in one on her second outing.
Joyce was employed from the time she was 16 and worked as a waitress, bartender, and built a paltry travel agency into a million dollar a year enterprise. She also held positions in the Admissions Department at the University of Connecticut and was employed in the Radiology Department of Windham Community Hospital in Willimantic, CT before she retired.
She was an international traveler visiting every content except Austrailia and Antartica. Her favorite city was Venice, Italy to which she returned every five years for 30 years - always finding new marvels to see and things to do.
Joyce was one of a kind, helpful to others, considerate, caring, loyal and honest. To live with Joy was exhilerating, wonderful, gracious and ever hopeful. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the E. Joyce Shivers Memorial Awared, The School of Fine Arts, The University of Connecticut.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 17 to July 18, 2019