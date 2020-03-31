|
|
Longo Ticola, Ellen "Ellie"
May 29, 1947 - Mar 26, 2020
The world has lost a compassionate, beautiful, giving soul. Ellie Longo Ticola passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, FL on March 26th, 2020 from cancer. Born on May 29th, 1947 in Scranton, PA, Ellie loved life. She was full of light, love and endless compassion for all who knew her.
In 1966, while attending Marywood College, she entered into the Immaculate Heart Convent for a year but soon began to feel she could serve more people as a lay person, and that she did. She graduated from Marywood in 1969 with a degree in Special Education, and soon received her Masters degree from State University College at.
In 1976, tired of the snow in upstate NY and looking for a new challenge, Ellie headed to Florida, where she accepted a teaching position at Sarasota High School. She quickly identified the glaring need for a special education program, so she rolled up her sleeves and created one.
Soon, a thriving special education program flourished. A recipient of the Teacher of the Year award, Ellie was a beloved member of the faculty at SHS for 32 years.
Ellie married Joseph "Joe" Longo in 1980. They raised a loving son, Steven Joseph Longo, who will always be Ellie's pride and joy. Joe Longo passed away in 2002.
Ellie was an esteemed and passionate parishioner at the Church of the Incarnation for over 40 years. A woman of action, deep faith and boundless energy, she was a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, founder of the Children of Mary Rosary Prayer Group and co-founded the Military Ministry in 2008 which to this day continues to make such a positive impact by sending thousands of care packages to deployed military personnel around the world.
Anyone who knew Ellie knew she was a successful Mary Kay Sales consultant for many years, her "Pink Palace" Mary Kay room put a smile on all who entered.
She had numerous interests and hobbies including crafting, gardening, collecting various rocks, throwing the best theme parties in town, and traveling; especially to Italy, Sedona, and the Cayman Islands. She and her girlfriends loved seeing Neil Diamond live.
In 2016, Ellie was ecstatic to find love once again with Vic Ticola, a widowed teacher and her Sarasota High School colleague thirty years ago. Vic and Ellie also knew each other's families from Incarnation Church. They married in 2017 in an enormous, joyful celebration. Though their time together was brief she couldn't have imagined going through the last year of Ovarian Cancer without all of his love and support.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice Connor Evers and Stephen J. Evers.
She is survived by her son Steven Joseph Longo, husband Vic Ticola, her brother Stephen Evers Esq. and wife Ann Marie of Clarks Summit, PA; brother Charles Evers and wife Barbara, of Dalton, PA and Englewood, FL; and sister Mary Alice DeVirgilis and husband Ted, of Venice, FL. Also surviving are her step-children Peter Ticola and his wife Andraya, Dr. Matthew Ticola and wife Daphne, Dr. Mark Ticola and wife Wendy, and Dr. Maggy Bibi and her husband Adam. Her brother-in-law Michael Longo, and cousin Mary Ann Stottlemyer. Her grandchildren Lucas, Evan, Joel, Owen, Aiden, Benjamin, William, Avery, Olivia, and one on the way. She loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she showered with love, laughter, and positivity.
Ellie was also a cherished Aunt to all her nieces and nephews; Janie, Chuck, Colleen, Chad, Barbie, Ellie, Ted, Eva, Nicholas, Maria, Xena, Renee, and Stephanie will all miss her dearly.
She had an incalculable number of friends and family members that meant the world to her and will be missed immensely by each and every one of them. Above all, Ellie loved people and would often say "Strangers are just people I haven't met yet!"
Because of the current National Emergency, the family regrets to inform that at this time there will only be a small private family funeral. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date which is still to be determined. The family will post details in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers please send donations "In memory of Ellie Longo Ticola" to:
Sarasota High School: Exceptional Student Education program: 1000 School Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237.
The Incarnation Church Military Ministry:
2929 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota, FL 34239
Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department,
5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238
"Love is still a simple act of faith, and a faithful heart is always worth the wait" - Neil Diamond
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020