Ellen Markowitz, of Osprey, FL, passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 74.
Ellen was born in Irvington, NJ, to Anne and Ben Markowitz and grew up in Union, NJ. Ellen attended college in Philadelphia, PA, and worked for the Philadelphia School District for 31 years. She has lived in Osprey for the past six years.
Ellen is survived by her partner of 42 years, Joyce Goldhahn, Joyce's daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Nick DiMario, their children, Nicholas and David. She is survived by her sister Teena Markowitz, her brother Morris Markowitz, his children Lisa Myers, Karen Silver (Ed), David Markowitz (Dawn), their families, her sister-in-law, Terry Markowitz, many loving friends and her beloved dog, Sophie.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Ellen and Joyce's home. In lieu of flowers, pleased send donations, in her memory, to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
