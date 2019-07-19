|
Magnuson, Ellen May
May 7, 1930 - July 16, 2019
Ellen May Magnuson passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She turned 89 in May and has resided in Sarasota since 1967. Born May 7th, 1930 to Ernest and Sarah Underwood of Birmingham, England. She grew up with the winds of war stirring in Europe. Her childhood was disrupted by the war. She remembered having to have school in bomb shelters. Eventually, she and her brother, Grenville were sent to live with family in the country near Southwell, England.
She joined the RAF serving as an Air Traffic Controller. Following her service she became a qualified hair stylist. In 1956, while manageress of the base beauty shop at Brize Norton AFB, Eng., a patron orchestrated a blind date for her with Lt. Duane Magnuson, USAF (coincidentally, also an air traffic controller). He will tell you that, upon meeting this "English Rose" he was immediately smitten. Following Ellen's immigration to Canada they were wed on the 8th of June, 1957 by the Rev. John Tolly, Hadley Federated Church, Hadley Michigan.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Duane C. Magnuson, two sons, Keith and Peter, Peter's wife "TJ" (Tamara) Magnuson and grandchildren Cassandra Magnuson and Christopher Magnuson. Christopher is married to Mellissa Magnuson. They have one son, Ellen's great grandson Tobias Elijah.
Ellen will tell you that of all the important occasions she has experienced in life, the one that stands out above all of the others was the experience that started her on her journey getting to know her savior, Jesus. Under Rev. John's simple country preaching and numerous promptings of the Holy Spirit, she went forward in that little country church, acknowledging Jesus as her savior and never wavered from that day to this.
She was notable in life for being a hairdresser, actress, artist and writer and in all of her pursuits she was someone that always made others feel special. Growing up she developed a passion for acting. This led her to a small group of repertory players on Angelsy Island, Wales. While there her instinctive talent was recognized and encouraged by no less a theater personality than Leo McKern (A Man for All Seasons & Rumpole of the Bailey). She was invited to perform with the Asolo Repertory Theater in several productions. Her last public performance being that of Betsy Ross in the 35th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast held at the Sarasota Ritz Carlton Hotel in 2010.
She would want to be known as someone who loved her husband, her children, family and friends well. Those who knew her believe she did.
