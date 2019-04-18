|
|
|
Bacon, Elouise
Jan 21,1934 - Apr 17, 2019
Elouise Bacon, 85, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Apr 19, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 14th St W Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Apr 20, 2019 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1006 1st St W Bradenton, FL 34208. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences can be made online at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com..
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More