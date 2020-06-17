Elouise Chestnut
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elouise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chestnut, Elouise
Oct 5, 1933 - Jun 9, 2020
Elouise Chestnut, 86, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 9, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Sat June 20, 2020 at Church of Christ 204 MLK Ave E., Bradenton. Visitation will be held on Fri June 19 from 4-6 pm at the Church.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St. W., Palmetto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved