Chestnut, Elouise

Oct 5, 1933 - Jun 9, 2020

Elouise Chestnut, 86, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 9, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Sat June 20, 2020 at Church of Christ 204 MLK Ave E., Bradenton. Visitation will be held on Fri June 19 from 4-6 pm at the Church.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St. W., Palmetto.



