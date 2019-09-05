Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsye Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsye R. Daugherty


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsye R. Daugherty Obituary
Daugherty, Elsye R
Mar 16, 1933 - Aug 18, 2019
Elsye R. Daugherty, 86, of Bradenton, FL, died on August 18, 2019, at Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay with family by her side. She was born in Ohio to the late Cecil A. and Marguerite P. Ryan. Elsye was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, James Carroll Daugherty, and her brother, Robert Ryan. She is survived by her children, Paul Daugherty (Kerry) of Cincinnati, OH, Jeff Allison (Susan) of Columbia, MD, and Debra Allison-Bashford (Robert) of Bradenton, FL; two sisters, Elaine Roberts (Burley), Canton, GA, and Doris Frazier, Georgetown, PA; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Elsye was a National Honor Society member; attended the University of Pittsburgh; worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (formerly the Atomic Energy Commission); and subsequently had a successful career as a licensed real estate agent in the Bethesda/Potomac, MD, area. Elsye and Jim moved to Bradenton in 1981. She was active in Christ Episcopal Church as a Sunday school teacher and Church of the Redeemer as a Sunday school volunteer. Her most cherished activities were reading, travel (especially to the Pacific Northwest), local and national politics, and bird watching. Burial of Elsye's and Jim's ashes will take place on September 28, 2019, in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Redeemer Building Fund, 222 South Palm Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.