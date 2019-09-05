|
Daugherty, Elsye R
Mar 16, 1933 - Aug 18, 2019
Elsye R. Daugherty, 86, of Bradenton, FL, died on August 18, 2019, at Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay with family by her side. She was born in Ohio to the late Cecil A. and Marguerite P. Ryan. Elsye was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, James Carroll Daugherty, and her brother, Robert Ryan. She is survived by her children, Paul Daugherty (Kerry) of Cincinnati, OH, Jeff Allison (Susan) of Columbia, MD, and Debra Allison-Bashford (Robert) of Bradenton, FL; two sisters, Elaine Roberts (Burley), Canton, GA, and Doris Frazier, Georgetown, PA; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Elsye was a National Honor Society member; attended the University of Pittsburgh; worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (formerly the Atomic Energy Commission); and subsequently had a successful career as a licensed real estate agent in the Bethesda/Potomac, MD, area. Elsye and Jim moved to Bradenton in 1981. She was active in Christ Episcopal Church as a Sunday school teacher and Church of the Redeemer as a Sunday school volunteer. Her most cherished activities were reading, travel (especially to the Pacific Northwest), local and national politics, and bird watching. Burial of Elsye's and Jim's ashes will take place on September 28, 2019, in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Redeemer Building Fund, 222 South Palm Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019