Apr 5, 1930 - Jun 22, 2020
REBAR, Elva Dorine, 90, left for Heaven peacefully from her daughter's home in Ridge Manor, Florida. She was born in Ogdensburg, New York, the daughter of Leon Forbes and Edith Giles where she lived until her family moved to Star Lake, New York where she enjoyed helping out with her father's gas station. Elva graduated from Clifton Fine High School. She moved to Sarasota, Florida with her husband and life-long friend, George B. Rebar in 1956. Elva was employed with Eckerd/CVS drug store for 30 years in Sarasota, Florida. She loved the Lord and read her Bible daily. She enjoyed discussions of politics and current events from the local newspaper. Elva and her dear friend, Catherine Williams, shared making and collecting dolls. Elva, an Irish name, meaning the Leader of the Elves, devoted her life to her children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Edith Forbes; sister, Dorothy Demmons; brother, Daryl Forbes and dearest sister-in-law, Ramona Breede, all of New York. Elva is survived by her four children: daughter, Edith Baumgardner of Indiana; sons, Stewart Rebar and his wife, Kathy Capels and Craig Rebar, all of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Cathy Mahle of Ridge Manor, FL. Her two Grandchildren: Tommy Baumgardner of St. Pete, FL; and Kimberly Buchy of Ridge Manor, FL; and her three Great Grandchildren: Brandon Jordan, Trevin Jordan and Shannon Buchy all of Ridge Manor, FL; her loving nephew, Reginald Breede of Englewood, FL, along with many dear nieces and nephews, and a dear friend of faith, Ellen Kral, of Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.