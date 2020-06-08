Elva M. Stookey
1920 - 2020-06-03
Stookey, Elva M
Feb 6, 1920 - Jun 3, 2020
Elva M Stookey, 100, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
