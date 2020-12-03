1/1
Elwood J. Culp
1922 - 2020
Culp, Elwood J.
Jul 05, 1922 - Nov 26, 2020
We give thanks for the life of Elwood J. Culp, 98, of Sarasota as he joined his wife Elisabeth Culp (Hyslop) in heaven on Nov. 26, 2020. He was born July 5, 1922 in Hazelton, PA to the late Paul and Vesta (Bommer) Culp. He served in the U. S. Navy as a radar man on the P.C. 491 during WWII. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Lutheran Seminary. He served in parish ministry at Resurrection Lutheran, Llanerch Hills, PA, Messiah Lutheran, Philadelphia, PA, St. Timothy's, Allentown, PA, St. Peter's, North Wales, PA, St. Paul's York, PA, and St. Paul's, Hanover, PA. The Church then sought his talents to lead Lutheran Social Services South Region of Pennsylvania. His leadership and business acumen were then put to use during retirement to revive failing Lutheran retirement communities throughout the east and southern U.S. He was a servant of God in many roles.
He is survived by his nine children E. John Culp II , Mary (Culp) DiNicola, Mark Culp, Paul Culp, Rebecca Culp, Kim (Culp) Ammeson, Susan (Culp) Sapio, Rai (Culp) Drescher, and Carol (Culp) Goddard, 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services will be held in 2021.


Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
