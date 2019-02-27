Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
1031 So. Euclid Ave
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emanuel Spaulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emanuel Garland Spaulding Jr.


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emanuel Garland Spaulding Jr. Obituary
Spaulding Jr.,
Emanuel Garland
Feb 1, 1920 - Feb 14, 2019
Emanuel Garland Spaulding, Jr. died in February 14, 2019. EG, as he was called, was born in Augusta, Georgia and grew up in Durham, North Carolina.
He attended Durham public schools and North Carolina College and received his MBA from New York University.
He was employed as an accountant for the John D. Rockefeller family and retired after 35 years as their Chief Accountant.
He was an avid golfer, a sports enthusiast, and (in his words) a better than average artist/water colorist.
He married Christine Allen in 1946 and had one son, Kenneth. They were married for 72 years and 11 Months.
He leaves to mourn his loss, one older sister, Maymette Carter, his wife Teena, his son Kenneth, as well as six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, as well as neices, nephews, and in-laws as well as a host of dear friends.
Service will be held at 1:30 on March 7, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 So. Euclid Ave, Sarasota, Florida.
The Family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now