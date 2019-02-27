|
Spaulding Jr.,
Emanuel Garland
Feb 1, 1920 - Feb 14, 2019
Emanuel Garland Spaulding, Jr. died in February 14, 2019. EG, as he was called, was born in Augusta, Georgia and grew up in Durham, North Carolina.
He attended Durham public schools and North Carolina College and received his MBA from New York University.
He was employed as an accountant for the John D. Rockefeller family and retired after 35 years as their Chief Accountant.
He was an avid golfer, a sports enthusiast, and (in his words) a better than average artist/water colorist.
He married Christine Allen in 1946 and had one son, Kenneth. They were married for 72 years and 11 Months.
He leaves to mourn his loss, one older sister, Maymette Carter, his wife Teena, his son Kenneth, as well as six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, as well as neices, nephews, and in-laws as well as a host of dear friends.
Service will be held at 1:30 on March 7, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 So. Euclid Ave, Sarasota, Florida.
The Family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019