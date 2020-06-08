Gillenwater, Emerson Cline
Aug 27, 1937 - Jun 2, 2020
Emerson Cline Gillenwater, 82, of Nokomis, Florida, died on Jun 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society of Sarasota.
Aug 27, 1937 - Jun 2, 2020
Emerson Cline Gillenwater, 82, of Nokomis, Florida, died on Jun 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society of Sarasota.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.