Emerson Cline Gillenwater
1937 - 2020-06-02
Gillenwater, Emerson Cline
Aug 27, 1937 - Jun 2, 2020
Emerson Cline Gillenwater, 82, of Nokomis, Florida, died on Jun 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society of Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
