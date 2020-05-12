Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorcy, Emile

Jan 2, 1953 - May 4, 2020

Emile Lorcy, 67, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 4, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday on May 16, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19 N, Palmetto. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton 941-747-2700.



