Emile Lorcy
1953 - 2020
Lorcy, Emile
Jan 2, 1953 - May 4, 2020
Emile Lorcy, 67, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 4, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday on May 16, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19 N, Palmetto. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton 941-747-2700.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
11:00 AM
Skyway Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Abundant Favor Mortuary
916 13th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34025
941-747-2700
