Kent, Emily Kay
June 13, 1942 - April 23, 2019
Emily Kay Kent, 76, of North Port, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. Emily was born June 13, 1942 in Morgantown, West Virginia the daughter of the late Ralph and Betty (Morris) Blaney. She is survived by her son Eric Kent and wife Stephanie; grandson Michael Kent and brothers Sam Blaney and wife Louise and Terry Blaney and wife Milda. Emily worked for Publix for 20 years until her retirement. Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home North Port, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019