Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Kay Kent


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emily Kay Kent Obituary
Kent, Emily Kay
June 13, 1942 - April 23, 2019
Emily Kay Kent, 76, of North Port, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. Emily was born June 13, 1942 in Morgantown, West Virginia the daughter of the late Ralph and Betty (Morris) Blaney. She is survived by her son Eric Kent and wife Stephanie; grandson Michael Kent and brothers Sam Blaney and wife Louise and Terry Blaney and wife Milda. Emily worked for Publix for 20 years until her retirement. Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home North Port, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now