James, Emma Lee

Jan 23, 1937 - Apr 27, 2020

Emma Lee James, 83, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Apr 27, 2020. Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday @ Palms Memorial Park following an Interment at Visitation : 6-8pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



