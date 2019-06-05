|
Goodwin, Emma Leita
May 24, 1930 - May 27, 2019
Emma Leita Goodwin passed peacefully in her Kissimmee home on Monday, May 27, 2019. Although this 89 year old Florida Native was technically born in Georgia, her family moved to Sarasota in 1930. Leita was known to most as "Sweet Cookie" a nickname given to her by late husband, Ned of 66 years. This Southern Baptist dedicated her life to family, interior decorating, entertaining and had organizational skills that would rival any HGTV project today. She is survived by her two sons and daughter, Bob (Cindy Goodwin) of Columbia Falls, Montana, Steve (Melanie Goodwin) of Sarasota, and Elizabeth Goodwin Harris (David) of Kissimmee, Florida. "Sweet Cookie" was a proud grandmother to Jacob Goodwin (Christina), Brian Goodwin, Will Warren IV (Caitlyn) and Drew Warren. Drew helped provide continuous care since 2016. She was thrilled with having two Oregon step granddaughters, RaJeana (Gary) Powell and Sarah Keller and five step great grandchildren; Jade (Ari) Preston, Tailor, Megan, Brad and Zoe. Sweet Cookie fought to stay strong as to welcome her first Goodwin great grandson, due in June. She remained close to her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Anyone who met her or was lucky enough to enjoy her southern hospitality, became instant family. Her supermom powers included event planning, maintaining a model home, reviving dead plants, masterful ironing, antique shopping and stain removal. Her refreshingly honest wit and creativity will be missed by most. St Cloud's Fisk Funeral Home is entrusted with her preparations at www.fishfh.com. A brief Committal Service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 on Friday, June 21st @ 9:30 am. A celebration of life BBQ will occur at the Crocker Memorial Church, where Ned and Leita originally said, "I do" in 1950, located in Pioneer Park on 1260 12th Street in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, please consider at donation to Vitas Hospice, www.vitascommunityconnection.org.
