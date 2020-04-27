Home

Emma Rachael Wolf Matthew


1923 - 2020
Emma Rachael Wolf Matthew Obituary
Matthew, Emma Rachael Wolf
Feb 14, 1923 - Apr 16, 2020
Rachael was born in Archbold, OH, resided many years in Wauseon, OH and then in Venice, Fl.
She was married to Fred Wolf, Sr for 58 years until his passing, and then to Randolph Matthew for 10 years.
Surviving are her children are Charles Wolf (Ann), Ada, OH, Fred Wolf, Jr (Karen) Venice, FL and Melanie (Paul) Alkema, Venice, FL. Eleven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Stepsons Randy Matthew, Richard Matthew, David Matthew (Natalia) all of Venice, FL and Dan Matthew (Barbara) Maple Glen, PA. 6 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. Plus, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service to be held in early summer at Christ United Methodist, Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
